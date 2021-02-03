MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.