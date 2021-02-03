MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.92

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and traded as low as $167.06. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

