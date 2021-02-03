Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 211,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,877. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

