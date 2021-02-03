Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 5.6%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.03 and last traded at $70.79. Approximately 1,507,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 515,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

