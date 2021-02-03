Meredith (MDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Meredith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meredith to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

