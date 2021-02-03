Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

