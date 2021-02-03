Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 20,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.