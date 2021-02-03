Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 895,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,793,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

MRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,401 shares of company stock worth $593,976 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

