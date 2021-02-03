Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,440,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $283.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -405.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,650,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,091,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

