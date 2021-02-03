Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 57,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,190. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,215 shares in the company, valued at $762,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $189,020. 54.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

