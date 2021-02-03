MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 78,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

