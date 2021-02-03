MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in January

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGF opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

