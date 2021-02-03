M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.95 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MGCI opened at GBX 89.12 ($1.16) on Wednesday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.90 ($1.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.42.

In related news, insider Richard Bole´at purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.