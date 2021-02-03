MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.