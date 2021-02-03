MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 4.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $342.78 and last traded at $338.25. Approximately 362,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 410,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN accounts for 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

