MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 4.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 41,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 64,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

