MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Up 8.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.50. 269,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 166,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

