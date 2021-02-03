Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois Sells 18,358 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

