Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock worth $78,540,817 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

