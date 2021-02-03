MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 7.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $753.83 and last traded at $741.19. 856,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,133,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,174.33 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 6,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.93, for a total value of $1,930,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,350 shares of company stock worth $42,601,631. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

