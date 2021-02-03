MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.81

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 754519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MicroVision by 972.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 44.4% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.