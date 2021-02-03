MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 7.2% Higher

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 468,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 546,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 3,622.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

