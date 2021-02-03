Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post sales of $422.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $425.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $416.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

MAA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 802,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

