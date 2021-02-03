Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.51-1.67 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. 802,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,521. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

