Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Up 8%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,669,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 692,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

