Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $293.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

