Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.66 and a 200 day moving average of $428.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

