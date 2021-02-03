Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in State Street by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 372,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

