Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $427.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

