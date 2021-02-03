Milestone Resources Group Ltd Acquires 57,627 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $332.82. 4,029,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

