Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $78.81 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 591.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 7.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,407,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,475,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $18.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

