MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 23.6% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00032632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $128.62 million and $559,818.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00313556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003213 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.27 or 0.01499264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,700,064 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

