Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of MIME traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. 55,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,504. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $259,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

