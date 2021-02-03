Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Trading Down 6.3%

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 1,558,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,051,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,908.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after buying an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mimecast by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

