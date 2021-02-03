Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $4.64. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 360,256 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of £39.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.40.

About Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.