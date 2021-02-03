Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

