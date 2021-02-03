MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,897.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $560,592.83 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.02 or 0.04406021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.93 or 0.01196616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00488536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00410401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00253787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021098 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

