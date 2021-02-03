Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) COO Sells $260,469.20 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Daniel Faga sold 2,625 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $567,866.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.37. 357,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,780 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 87,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

