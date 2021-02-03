MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. MODEL-X-coin has a market capitalization of $181,830.96 and $12.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MODEL-X-coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00139704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067221 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243784 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039280 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MODEL-X-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MODEL-X-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.