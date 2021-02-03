Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MOCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,627. Modern Cinema Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Modern Cinema Group alerts:

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Cinema Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Cinema Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.