Moderna, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Shares of MRNA opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $185.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 277,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.