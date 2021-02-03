Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $178.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $185.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

