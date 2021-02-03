Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) rose 7.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 526,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 297,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $814,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,612,256.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $3,571,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

