MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Equities analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $156.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.84 million. MongoDB posted sales of $123.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $576.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MDB stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.75. 25,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,012. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.33 and its 200 day moving average is $269.85.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.