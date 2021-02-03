Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$1.01 on Monday. Montage Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.27.

About Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V)

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

