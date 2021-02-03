Morgan Stanley Has $32,000 Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urban One were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of UONEK opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

