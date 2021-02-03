Morgan Stanley Has $36,000 Holdings in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SMTC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SMTC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ SMTX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SMTC Co. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.59.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

