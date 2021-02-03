Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:WEBL opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

