Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 350 Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of HIBL stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $328.30.

