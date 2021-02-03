Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 126,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Telefónica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

